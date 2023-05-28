Salisbury, N.C.
Madelyn Sue Provance Menken of Salisbury, N.C., has gone home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 20, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
Born in 1955 to Katharine L. Carroll and Glen P. Provance in Pennsylvania. She grew up in Farmington, and Hacienda Heights, Calif., and then in Uniontown, where she graduated from Uniontown Area Senior High School in 1973.
She married Eric L. Menken on May 25, 1986, in Charlotte, N.C., where they resided for several years, and helped Eric grow his Hammond Organ Repair Business. They moved to their country home in Salisbury, N.C. and lived there happily for nearly 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her younger brother, Randal B. Provance.
Survivors include her husband, Eric; her stepson, Joshua S. Menken and wife, Kimberly; and her seven grandchildren. Also, her brothers, Charles L. Provance and wife, Lisa of Cheyenne, Wy., C. Scott Provance of Amarillo, Texas and Kerry B. Provance and wife, Diane of Charlotte, N.C.; nieces, Meredith Provance Hershock of Mouth of Wilson, Va. and Corrine Provance Goss of Cheyenne, Wy.; and nephews, Elliot Provance and Tyler Provance of Charlotte, N.C.
Madelyn's life will be honored with a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Madelyn's name to your local Humane Society.
POWLES STATION FUNERAL HOME, of Rockwell, is assisting the Menken family.
Online condolences may be made at powlesfuneralhome.com
