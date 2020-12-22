Perryopolis
Madge April Fry Adams, 68, of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Jefferson Regional Hospital, Jefferson Hills. She was born June 6, 1952, in Harrisburg, a daughter of Charles E. Jr. and Mary E. Sieg Fry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Keith J. Adams; siblings Jane Fry, Donald Frey, Robert Frey and Charles Frey; and son-in-law Robert E. Vargo.
Madge was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis. Madge received a Master's degree in Special Education and was a teacher for 23 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Amanda L. Vargo of Pleasant Hills, Melissa F. Adams of Pittsburgh; grandsons Jacob G. Vargo and Nichalas T. Vargo.
Madge's family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, December 23, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, with the Rev. John Matsko officiating. Private entombment will take place in the Lebanon Church Cemetery Mausoleum, West Mifflin.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Pa State mandated Covid-19 precautions will be enforced including social distancing, wearing of facemasks and a limit of 10 persons at a time in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
