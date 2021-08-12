McClellandtown
Mae Cramer Wise, 94, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord, August 9, 2021. She was surrounded by loved ones singing her favorite hymns as she entered Heaven’s gates.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, Matilda and Arthur Cramer; her husband, Samuel D. Wise; son, James Wise; sons-in-law, Joseph Riedmann Sr. and Pastor Paul Parsons; and stepchildren, Samuel E. Ellis, John Wise and Betty Sajn.
Surviving are children, Susan Parsons of Masontown, Carolyn Wise of Rome, N.Y., Joyce Riedmann of Uniontown, Alice Wise of Haiti, Robert and Linda Wise of McClellandtown, Larry Wise Sr. of McClellandtown and Nancy and Chris Ziemkowsky of Masontown; stepchildren, Dorothy Reckart of Bruceton Mills and Woodrow and Pam Wise of Uniontown. Mae also raised her grandson, Larry Wise Jr. and held a special place in her heart for him along with his wife Rachel and their children Bentley and Aubrey Wise. She was loved by many others who called her mom including Justine Stacoviak, Tammy Cramer and Charlotte Cramer.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Peter, Brian and Steven Parsons, Melody Miller, Daniel, Jonathan and Elizabeth Wise, Joseph and Jason Riedmann, Rob and John Wise, Larry Wise Jr., Rebecca, Nathan and Bethany Ziemkowsky; special niece and nephew, Cindi Mazzarini and Wilbert Holland.
During World War II as a teenager, Mae worked at U.S. Steel as a welder. She became a stay-at-home mom to the younger of the six stepchildren and her own seven children. She worked at Berkowitz Sewing Factory then spent 23 years at Fayette County Children and Youth where she became known as “Grandma” to many children. Mae was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she attended until the week before her death.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 12. The service will be held in Calvary Baptist Church, Uniontown, Friday, August 13. Viewing will begin at 10 with the service at 11 a.m.
In her memory, donations can be made for the EBAC Orphanage in Haiti at cbcfamily.church (click on give and choose Hugs for Haiti.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.