McClellandtown
Mae Cramer Wise, 94, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord, August 9, 2021.
Friends were received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood, Thursday, August 12. The service will be held in Calvary Baptist Church, Uniontown, Friday, August 13. Viewing will begin at 10 with the service at 11 a.m.
In her memory, donations can be made for the EBAC Orphanage in Haiti at cbcfamily.church (click on give and choose Hugs for Haiti.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.