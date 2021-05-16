Mae Pauline Conroy Luckey

Lemont Furnace
Mae "Dolly" Pauline Conroy Luckey, 86, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was born January 14, 1935, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Katherine Bowser Conroy and Harry Cramer; her stepfather, James "Jim" Conroy; her husband, Clyde Robert Luckey Sr.; and a son, David Wayne Luckey.
Dolly was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543 Auxiliary. Dolly enjoyed working with her flowers, baking, listening to music and watching her favorite westerns. She was a loving mother and grandmother who saw the good in everyone and everything. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her five children, Vernon Luckey (Dianna) and Cathy, aka Caine, (Brenda) all of Florida, Susan Wallace (James Sr.) of Uniontown, Lee Luckey of Lemont Furnace and Clyde Robert Luckey Jr. (Tonya) of Grindstone; daughter-in-law, Susan Luckey of Uniontown, 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; aunt, Marilyn Hickle of Connellsville; sister-in-law, Glenda Luckey of Uniontown; and her precious pet Westi, "Brandi".
Friends were received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Visitation continues until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, May 15, with Pastor James Jobes officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
