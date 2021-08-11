McClellandtown
Mae Wise, 94, of McClellandtown, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was the wife of the late Samuel Wise.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 12, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, August 13, in Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Churchill Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published on Thursday.
