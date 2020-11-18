Oliver
Magdalene A. Shuster Stepanik, 93, of Oliver, passed peacefully, with her family by her side, Sunday, November 15, 2020.
She was born February 15, 1927, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Magda Shuster. She was the beloved wife of the late Steve. A. Stepanik Sr.; mother of Steve A. Stepanik Jr., Donald (Janice) Stepanik, Janet (Roger) Kaufold, Gerald Stepanik, Paul (Judy) Stepanik, John (Debbie) Stepanik, Marlene Kolosky and a deceased infant son, Bobby; grandmother of 15 and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren survive her. She was a sister of Genevieve Gagola, Paula Regal and the late Betty Maddas and Dolores Sethman. Her aunt, Frances Cornish, still survives.
Magdalene spent most of her life in Oliver and was a member of St. Mary’s (Nativity) Church of Uniontown and was the last surviving member of the Oliver Catholic Mother’s Club. She formerly worked for Hudson Catering.
Visitation will be in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Prayers of Transfer will be at 9:15 a.m. Friday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be in St. Mary’s (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family would like to thank her daughter-in-law, Judy and granddaughter, Stacey for their care of Magdalene.
Please wear masks and observe social distancing during your visit. Your written personal memories and tributes are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
