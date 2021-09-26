Magdalene Martha Kara Spishock

Hiller
Magdalene "Maggie" Martha Kara Spishock, 90, of Hiller, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Friday, September 24, 2021, at Peroni Personal Care, Uniontown. She was born December 15, 1930, in Brownsville, to the late John and Rose Boris Kara.
Maggie was a Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed by Brownsville Hospital for 43 years. She was a dedicated member of The Historic Church of Saint Peter in Brownsville. She was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church prior to its closing.
Maggie was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and was known for her participation in church festivals and fish fry events. She is remembered as a dedicated Christian who enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and loving pet companion, Wrigley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Spishock; daughter, Linda Spishock Brand; son-in-law, Gary Brand; brothers, John Jr., Joseph, Albert, Robert, Julius, Alex and Richard; sisters, Irene and Margaret, who died in childhood.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Laura Garee and former husband Donnie and great grandson Gage Garee; grandson, Ryan Brand and wife Ashley; and great-granddaughter, Claire Brand. Maggie also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 27, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. A Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Entombment will immediately follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Peroni Personal Care for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of her loyal pet companion, Wrigley, the family asks for donations to a local animal shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.