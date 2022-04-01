Grindstone
Mahalah VanDivner, 86, of Grindstone, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Born in Brownsville, on July 2, 1935, Mahalah was the daughter of late Walter and Blanche Smith Kaiser.
Christian by faith; Mahalah was a member of the First Christian Church in Brownsville and a member of the Brownsville Sportsman Club's Woman's Auxiliary.
An avid reader, Mahalah was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and PIC Connection radio show. However, what Mahalah enjoyed the most was spending time with her family and enjoying her nightly ice cream cone.
Surviving to cherish Mahalah's memory are her children: Rosie (Daniel) Fecek, Jennie Mae (William) Hixenbaugh, Ronald VanDivner, George (Traci) VanDivner, Bill (Stacey) VanDivner, Scott VanDivner, John (Donna) VanDivner, Amy (Lawrence) VanDivner, Gina (Shawn) Bowen; her 13 beloved grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her half brother, Timmy and half sister Sandy.
In addition to her parents, Mahalah is preceded in death by her husband, Dallas "Gene" VanDivner Sr.; her oldest son, Dallas (Joanie) Eugene Jr.; infant son, Bobby; her three brothers; one sister; and daughter-in-law, Brenda VanDivner.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family only.
Personal condolences and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.novakfuneralhome.net
