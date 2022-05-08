Major General Carl Herbert McNair, Jr. (Ret.)

Ever the aviator, Major General Carl Herbert McNair, Jr., Retired, filed his final flight plan Monday, May 2, 2022.
Born in Pensacola, Fla., September 22, 1933, to the late Carl Herbert McNair, Sr., and Helena Edwards McNair, Carl was the middle child, the beloved namesake boy between two girls, of the late Betty Petree of Pensacola, and Anita Jane "Patsy" Singletary of Birmingham, Ala.
His mother was eager to send him to school at an early age, which resulted in his graduation from Pensacola High School at the young age of 17. He was immensely proud to have attended Emory University for one year, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, before receiving an appointment to the United States Military Academy. Coming from a naval aviation town, Carl ironically attended West Point from which he graduated in 1955. With his keen interest in aviation, Carl had chosen to enter the Air Force following his USMA graduation and had even purchased his Air Force uniforms. However, a newly invigorating Army foray into aviation, specifically helicopters, changed his mind and he was commissioned as a U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant. During his military career, in which he logged more than 6,000 flight hours (1,578 of those in combat), he also received a B.S. and M.S. in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech and an M.S. in Public Administration from Shippensburg University, and was a loyal alum to all his alma maters.
MG McNair had a long and distinguished career of 32 years with the U.S. Army, with his finest accomplishments serving as the first Branch Chief of Army Aviation as well as having been the Brigade Commander, Deputy Commanding General, and Commanding General for the U.S. Army Aviation Center in Fort Rucker, Ala. Lower Alabama and the Wiregrass district remained dear to his heart for the remainder of his life.
MG McNair was the unofficial voice of Army aviation for many years and held many leadership roles and top offices in the American Helicopter Society (AHS), the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA), the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), the Army Historical Foundation, and the National Defense Industrial Association. MG McNair was also awarded many Department of Defense medals including the Distinguished Service Medal [2], Legion of Merit [3], Distinguished Flying Cross [4], Bronze Star [2] with "V" device, 51 Air Medals, the French Order of National Merit, and the Order of Merit from Korea.
A beloved undertaking with the Arlington National Cemetery Commemorative Project resulting in the creation of the books "Where Valor Rests - Arlington National Cemetery" and "For Children of Valor", memorial gifts now presented to the families who have lost loved ones in the defense of freedom.
His retirement from the Army catapulted him into a 30-year corporate career in the Metro D.C. region serving in executive leadership roles with Burdeshaw Associates, DynCorp, Computer Science Corporation, CPS Professional Services, and Cathexis. He was equally devoted to his board work for both corporate entities such as Air Methods Corporation as well as numerous non-profit organizations such as the American Red Cross, Easterseals, Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, and the George Washington Chapter of the Association of the United States Army. He was a devoted member of both Messiah and Aldersgate United Methodist Churches.
MG McNair was inducted into the Army Aviation Hall of Fame in 2004. Additional honors which delighted him were being the 2011 recipient of the Distinguished Graduate Award from the United States Military Academy and the Georgia Tech School of Engineering Hall of Fame in 2014 as well as the Shippensburg University Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 and the 2019 Community Foundation for Northern Virginia Leadership Award. In 2015, he was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jo Ann Wilson McNair, in 2017 after almost 60 years of marriage.
His survivors include his children, Cynthia Wood (Stephen) of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Carl Herbert McNair III "Chip" (Alana) of Uniontown, and Courtney Bulger (Patrick) of Herndon, Va.; six grandchildren, Courtland Colantonio (Trey), Taylor Wood (Grace Anne), Rebecca Clark (Eric), Carl Herbert McNair IV "Mac" (Carrie), Virginia Bulger and Emma Bulger; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
The family is extremely grateful for the many caretakers who loved and cared for our parents, but especially for Katiadu Kamara and her extended family for their selfless gift of time for the past 12 years.
The family will receive friends for visitation at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22031 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 9.
The celebration of life will be at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1301 Collingwood Road, Alexandria, VA 22308, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.
Reception to follow at the National Museum of the United States Army, 1775 Liberty Drive, Fort Belvoir, Va.
Please RSVP for the reception to McNairfuneral@gmail.com. A burial with full military honors will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the following locations: American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces, 8550 Arlington Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22031; The Army Historical Foundation 1775 Liberty Drive, Suite 400, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060; Easterseals DC MD VA's Jo Ann & Carl McNair Community Child Development Center to support services for children with disabilities and those from low-income and military families may be made online at https://rb.gy/fvgky8 or mailed to Easterseals Development Department, 1420 Spring Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
