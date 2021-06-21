Bentleyville
Major Reign Douglas, 2 months 5 days, went to sleep in the arms of his mommy, and woke up in the arms of Jesus Friday, June 11, 2021. Major is the precious son of Geoffrey Douglas and Ashley Crowe of Bentleyville.
Major came into this world with a purpose. He was a hero in the eyes of everyone who loved him for what he accomplished in his time here on earth. God blessed his family with Major cooing and smiling weeks before his passing that will be remembered for a lifetime.
In addition to his parents, Major will be missed by his paternal grandmother, Connie Douglas of Allison; and his maternal grandparents, Vince and Paula Nevala of Coal Center.
A private memorial will be held at a later date in the Scottdale Assembly of God Church, with Pastor Rebecca Luker officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.