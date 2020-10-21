Brownfield
Malachi Duane William Mitchell, 33, of Brownfield, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born June 28, 1987, in Marshalltown, Iowa, a son of Ronald Dwayne Mitchell and Rosalie Ecklor Mitchell.
He proudly served his country during Operation, Iraqi Freedom in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiance, Jaynel Yanik; son Elijah Mitchell; siblings Douglas Ecklor of Marshalltown, Roger Mitchell of Hanibal, Mo., Alicia (Timothy) Darnell of Smithfield, Natalie (Joe) Luckiesh of Iowa, Selena Mitchell of Uniontown; sister-in-law Carol Ecklor; nieces and nephews Brandy, Doug, Courtney, Jade, Matthew and Alana; five great-nieces and nephews.
Malachi's family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, October 22, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436, with Pastor Jaison Lamar officiating. Interment will be private.
Full military rites and honors will be accorded after the funeral service by the Hopwood AMVETS General George C. Marshall Post #103.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.