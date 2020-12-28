Smock
Mallory Elizabeth Frances Chaikcic, 11, of Smock, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, December 24, 2020.
She was born Tuesday, October 27, 2009, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of Ronald R. and Jennifer Blosser Chaikcic.
Mallory was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, attended St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School, was a member of the youth choir, Girl Scouts, the 4H Horse Club, and she competed in Regional Quarter Horse Shows.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Ronald R. and Jennifer Chaikcic, grandparents Donna Morris, Ronald A. and Dolores A. Chaikcic; great-grandparents Robert and Donna Ondrejko; aunts Carie A. Yeckel and husband Dennis, Amy Hall and husband Robin; her very special dog, "Patty"; show horse "Blue"; pony "Mister Magoo"; bunny "Flopsy"; her goldfish, "Bella and Goldie" and many other farm animals; she is also survived by many other special aunts, uncles, cousins; and best friend Abigail Bolish.
Special thanks to her hospice nurse, Diane Kutzer, who went above and beyond to ensure Mallory was comfortable.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, and until 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
In lieu of flowers, her parents request a donation made in her honor to the Steel City Dog Rescue, 769 State Route 168, Darlington, PA 16115. Mallory loved all animals, but especially dogs.
Keeping with the CDC guidelines, those attending the visitation and funeral are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
