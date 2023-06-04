Connellsville
Mamie Delores Thomas Shea, 78, of Connellsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, with her loving family by her side.
Mamie was born June 21, 1944, in Mount Pleasant, to George and Mamie Thomas. She graduated from Redstone Township High School in 1962.
After graduation Mamie married James Shea on May 5, 1962, in Reno, Nevada. Together they had seven children. As a mother, she was generous, loving and kind. She graduated from California University of Pennsylvania in 1985, with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education. After graduation, she worked for Head Start of Fayette County for several years. She spent the remainder of her career with Presley Ridge in Uniontown. During her tenure with Presley Ridge she won a trip to Portugal, for counselor of the year in 2006.
She was also a foster parent, for 15 years, to many young children before retiring. She was a member of the Relay for Life team “Are Angels Memorial” for seven years.
Mamie was a member of Glad Tiding Assembly of God, in McClellandtown for many years, where she was the leader of a clothing ministry, which helped and touched many families throughout the years. She accompanied the church to Mexico on two missionary trips. She had a sincere desire to help others. She was currently a member of Connellsville Christian Church in Connellsville.
Mamie was a caring and loving woman who, throughout her lifetime, devoted herself to her religion and helping the people around her. She remained a faithful Christian for her entire life.
Mamie is proceeded in death by her parents, George and Mamie Thomas; former husbands, Wendell McGinnis and Donald Krichbaum; two brothers, George Thomas and Larry Thomas; two sons, Roger (Joe) Shea and Kenneth Shea, Sr.; and one grandson, Kenneth Shea, Jr.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, especially her surviving five children, who adore her with all their hearts.
We know that we can’t have you but we’re happy knowing that the angels have finally got you home. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful mother.
Mamie is survived by her former husband, James Shea; three brothers: Carl Thomas, Roger Thomas and Raymond (Brenda) Thomas; five children: Cathy (Randy) Pellick of New Salem, Patricia (Matt) Smith of Van Voorhis, James Shea, Sr. of Adah, Janet (Chris) Johnson of Smithfield and Michael (Joy) Shea of Smithfield; 16 grandchildren: Hiram Stutler, Craig Stutler, Elisha George, Taisha Mantenuti, Tara Bojtos, Desiree Haynes, Amanda Gregor, James Shea Jr., Angelina Hank, Justin Shea, Savannah Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Mikayla Shea, Breanna Smith, Sierra Shea and Hannah Shea; multiple great-grandchildren; as well as several great-great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and her two dogs, Gazelle and Baby, who she loved dearly.
We know that God is pleased to have one of his generous angels back in his arms, where she belongs. She will be sorely missed by those on earth.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, with Pastor Timothy Tanner officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
