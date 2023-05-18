Uniontown
Mandy Mae Cooper Allman, 46, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
Preceding her in death were her father, Darrell R. Shields Sr.; and grandmothers, Shirley Mae Cooper and Erma Jean Rockwell Shields.
Surviving are her husband, Michael; son, Noah; mom, Pamela Shields; mother-in-law, Betty Jane Allman; siblings, Misty (Chris) Hawk, Darrell Shields Jr. and Amber Shields (Justin); many living aunts, uncles and cousins; and her loving nieces, nephews and godchildren.
The family will receive friends and family from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, and from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, May 20, with the Rev. Kevin E. Anderson officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Chalk Hill.
