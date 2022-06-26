Dilliner
Maple Louise Daniel, 88, of Dilliner, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., following a brief illness.
Born July 2, 1933 in Point Marion, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Verma Wood Hearn.
A faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Point Marion, Louise had a sweet and quiet manner about her, and was loved by all who had the privilege to know her.
Surviving are her two devoted children, Patricia Daniel of Dilliner and Frank M. Daniel of Greensboro; and she was the beloved "Grammie" to her only granddaughter, Crystal Daniel, of Smithfield. A sister, Maxine Smith of Fairchance; and a brother, Joseph Hearn of Lake Lynn, also survive.
Her husband of 62 years, Frank "Fritz" Daniel, passed away on August 6, 2017. Also deceased are brothers, Ray and Donald Hearn; and a sister, Alldean Hearn.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, and from Noon until the 1:30 p.m. hour of service on Monday, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Interment follows in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
