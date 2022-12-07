Connellsville
Marc Henry Fields, 55, of Connellsville, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born February 25, 1967, in Cypress, Greece, a son of Andrew T. Fetsco and the late Maylene Bateman Fetsco.
Marc was a tattoo artist who ran his own tattoo shop, Marc’s Westside Tattoo, until it’s closure.
He proudly served his Country in the United States Army.
He enjoyed going fishing and golfing with his good friend, Danny.
Marc is survived by two daughters, Lyndel Grace Tuggle, and husband, Craig, of Carmichaels and Kathryn Norton, and husband, John, of N.C.; grandchildren, Ivan Tuggle, Scarlette Tuggle and Olive Norton; father, Andrew T. Fetsco; siblings, William T. Fields, of Uniontown and Lorrie Kennedy, and husband, Doug, of Va.; and also many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Lydia Fields; special niece, Lily; and best friends, Danny, Tasha and Kirra.
In addition to his mom, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Louis Howard Fields, in 2022.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
No visitation will be held and interment will be private.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.