Fairchance
Kathryn Marcella Pringle Birdsell, of Fairchance, a longtime homemaker, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the age of 94.
She is survived by one daughter, Patricia L. Cox; and three grandchildren, Andrew David Chidester and wife Amy, Melissa Anne Chidester Bluck and husband Rusty and Ryan Patrick Chidester and wife Jen; plus, six great-grandchildren, Harper Chidester, Ezekiel Chidester, Sophia Bluck, Ruby Bluck, Sunny Bluck and Emma Chidester.
Marcella was born in Fairchance, September 22, 1926, to Arthur E. Pringle and Nellie K. Rankin Pringle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Robert K. Birdsell; her brother, Arthur Blaine Pringle and his wife Anna Martha Pringle.
Marcella was a devoted mother and grandmother and a lifelong member of the Fairchance Free Methodist Church. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 7. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
