Marcella J. "Peggy" Kobylarczyk Douglass, 70, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born in Uniontown on Monday, June 4, 1951, daughter of the late Anthony "Tony" Kobylarczyk and Margaret Luberda Kobylarczyk.
Friends will be received in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 9th, services will be held at 7 p.m..
