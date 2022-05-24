Marcella Mae Carter

Uniontown
Marcella Mae "Mac" Carter, 63, of Uniontown, was called home Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Washington. She was a loving sister and aunt and the ninth of 12 children. She was born May 21, 1958, to the late Paul Carter, Sr. and the late Rose Mae Brown Carter.
Marcella graduated from Uniontown High School, Class of 1977. After graduation, she attended Duff's Business Institute in Pittsburgh, and was employed for 38 years with the YMCA. She had a passion for baking and did so very often for her family and friends. She loved owls and had a collection of over 100 owls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley Carter, Carol Carter, Paul Carter, Jr., and Thomas Carter; and one niece, Roberta Carter.
Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Ruth Carter, Richard (Yvonne) Carter, James Carter, Sr., Janet (Alphonzo, Jr.), Cynthia Clifford, Phyllis (Robert) Carter, and Anthony (Donna) Carter, all of Uniontown; nieces and nephews, Naomi, Paul III, Paulette, Elenora, Tommy, Jodie, James Jr. (Christy), who was like her son, Alphonzo III, (Buddy), (Kyrsteen), Jason, Dominic, and Kellie; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, many friends, and several devoted friends, Mary Hall, Kay Petrovich, Phillip Murray, Bill Poninski, Alana Jackson Tunforss, and Judy Harvey.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the North Strabane Rehabilitation and OSPTA Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Marcella. The angels there cared for her like she was family. We are truly thankful.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. , the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, May 24.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
