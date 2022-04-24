Marcella Marie Wilson

January 13, 1941 -
April 12, 2022
formerly of Rowes Run
Marcella "Dolly" Marie Wilson, 81, residing in Granger, Ind., passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in her home. She was born January 13, 1941, in Rowes Run, to the late Joseph B. and Mary M. Marhefka Lucas.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James David Lucas and his wife, MaryKay Brennen Lucas.
On July 26, 1969, in Uniontown, she married her beloved husband, Clarence Wilson. They remained in the Uniontown area until July 2016, when they moved to Granger to be closer to family.
In addition to Clarence, her husband of 52 years, Marcella is survived by her two cherished daughters, KrisAnne (Dustin) Crowe of Indianapolis, Ind., and JudeAnne Hastings of Granger; and two granddaughters, RaeAnne and NyaAnne Hastings, who were the light of her life. She is also survived by her brother, John (Eleanor) Lucas of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews who loved her deeply.
Marcella was a teacher at Saint John Byzantine Catholic School and St. Mary's Catholic School, both in Uniontown, prior to retiring in 2004. She loved teaching and sharing her knowledge of history. She was truly an inspiration to all her students. She was also involved at St. John Byzantine school as the cheerleading sponsor for many years. Again, demonstrating her commitment and love to her students. She was active in the St. John Byzantine Church leading the youth group and co-chairing many fundraising activities and events with her best friend, Barbara Coldren. She was also a licensed beautician, co-owning a salon in her home with her mother for many years. She enjoyed spending time reading, being outside by her pool, and traveling to visit family and friends. She will be truly missed by all who had the opportunity to know her.
A farewell service will be held Saturday, June 18, on the grounds of Mount St. Macrina in Uniontown, with inurnment to follow in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, South Bend, Ind., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy, in memory of Marcella, may be donated to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57329, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
