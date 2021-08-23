Bobtown
Marcella Orban, 93, of Bobtown, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, August 19, 2021, at her home.
Born in Denbo, on May 21, 1928, a daughter of the late Frank and Cora Benlock Kovalcheck.
In her youth, she had worked at Houze Glass in Point Marion, the paper mill in Waynesburg, and especially enjoyed working at the Pittsburgh Merchantile "company store" in Bobtown.
Surviving are her two sons, John Orban, Jr. and wife Cathy of Fort Martin, W.Va., and Gary Orban, of Bobtown, who was her caregiver for the past seven years. Also, two grandsons, Nicholas Orban and wife Kim and Corey Orban, and one great-granddaughter, Adalynn Rose Orban.
She was the oldest of five children, Robert, Frank "Fritz", Mike, and Bertha.
Her husband, John Orban, Sr, passed away on Jan. 7, 2005. Also deceased is one grandson, John Christopher "J.C." Orban in 2004.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., on Monday and Tuesday from 10 until the 11 a.m hour of service, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.