Perryopolis
Marcella Schwenk, 90, of Perryopolis, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Marcella was born on November 26, 1931 to Sophia Bezilla and John Rabatin of Star Junction.
After graduating from Perryopolis Township High School in 1950, she married Robert Earl Schwenk in 1952. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Church in Perryopolis, for many years.
Marcella worked a variety of jobs throughout her life and volunteered for several organizations, including the Altar Society, Perryopolis Flower Club, and the Seniors Center.
Marcella was predeceased by her son, Eric, and her husband, Robert.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kitta; son, Robert Damien Schwenk; granddaughter, Andrea Kitta; and her sisters, Bernadette and Sylvia, and their families.
Private family funeral mass was held at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, followed by interment at St. John's Cemetery.
Marcella's funeral arrangements are entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
In lieu of flowers, please remember her fondly in your prayers.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
