formerly of Uniontown
Marcelline J. Bill Kessler, 80, passed away in Medina, Ohio, Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Marcy was born August 20, 1941, in Uniontown, to Andrew and Margaret Trochek Bill.
She was a long-time resident of Medina Township and loved working in the school cafeteria at Garfield Elementary School. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed attending car shows with her husband, watching the Cleveland Indians, and especially loved watching her grandchildren play sports. Her beloved family was her joy and she will be deeply missed by both her family and friends.
Left to celebrate Marcy's life are her loving children, Laura (Kevin) Brown, Jeff (Kathryn) Kessler and Gary (Jennifer) Kessler; cherished grandchildren, Anaiya and Logan Brown, Madisyn Meers, Morgan (Shauna) Blake, Grant and Maria Kessler; her sister, Andrea Purple; and a lifetime of collected friends.
Marcy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald R. Kessler; along with her parents.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 6, in WAITE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 765 N. Court Street, Medina, OH 44256. Masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 7, in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1800 Station Road, Valley City, Ohio 44280.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to honor Marcy's memory be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.