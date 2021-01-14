Smithfield
Marcia Annette Gonzalez, M.D., 77, of Smithfield, and Eatontown, N.J., passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. She was born December 7, 1943, in Manhattan, New York City.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Venancio and Miriam Nightingale Vega; and two sisters, Eloise "Patsy" Vega and Gloria Vega-Clark.
Marcia was a graduate of Hunter College High School in New York. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Fordham University, and her Medical Degree from Harvard University. She practiced general surgery in New Hampshire and Washington State prior to her retirement.
Marcia was an extraordinary and creative person, who enjoyed doing the New York Times crossword puzzle every day. Women's rights and the rights of the LGBTQ community were very dear to her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are son William Orlando Gonzalez and wife Stephanie of Michigan; daughter-in-law Elizabeth McKeon of Arizona; two dearly loved grandchildren, William "Billy J" Gonzalez and Abigail Gonzalez, both of Arizona; brother Venancio "Peter" Vega and wife Lina of New Jersey; and her other family, her dear friends, Mary Terry and Ellen Terry, and many loved nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.