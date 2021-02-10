formerly of Brownsville
Marcia Diane Williams Peterson, 62, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Lamberton, gained her angel wings and ascended to her Heavenly home Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She was born September 27, 1958, in Lamberton, to Charles Williams and the late Constance Parnell Jackson.
Lovingly called Marcie, Marsha, Legs or Red, Marcia touched many lives by being a vessel and a pillar of every community in which she resided. Her spirit left positive impacts on all who came across her path. Marcia was upbeat, bold and fierce. She was the oldest of her siblings and a righteous beauty Queen. She brought so much joy to her family.
Marcia worked for more than 20 years in retail fashion management on the east and west coasts. After her retirement, she dedicated her life to women's ministry. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, writing books and ministering to women around the world with the Gorgeous Women of God Ministries in Phoenix. She dedicated much of her time seeking The Most High and sharing the word about God's love and the love He has for his GWG.
Marcia met her husband in the summer of 1976. They married in 1977 and together they have three children, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The most important role in Marcia's life was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a ray of sunshine every time she spoke of her family. She gave her family such courage and hope. She reminded them of the precious gift of life and encouraged a relationship with God. Her family affectionately remembers her singing and dancing to gospel music, creatively writing her books, and her genius eye for high end beauty and fashion.
In addition to her mother, Marcia was predeceased by her grandmother, Viola Parnell; great-grandmother Jessie Parnell; and great-grandfather Claude Parnell.
Marcia leaves to cherish her memory her husband, William Peterson of Brownsville; children Shaneena (Joel) Granderson of Tulsa, Okla., William (Melissa) James of Brownsville and Jessica (Jamarr) Mayes of Phoenix; grandchildren Elijah Boykins, Alexa Granderson, Hannah Boykins, Josiah Granderson, Solomon Granderson, Olivia Granderson, Heather Baymon, Gloria Granderson, Joel Granderson, Jedidiah James, Judah James, Reign James; her great-grandchild, AdaLynne Rose Boykins; father Charles Williams; her loving father who also raised her, James E. Jackson; goddaughter Tara Thomas; siblings Harrel Hundley, Christine Jordan, James (Tina) Jackson, Phyllis Rhodes, Anita Williams, Jeffrey Williams, Jessica Williams, Shawn Williams, Jeanette Hyatt, Tyrone Hyatt, Marlon Hyatt, Charles Williams, Jon Michael Williams, Derrick Williams, Jamie Williams, Sean Stevenson, Lonnie Davis, Eddie Davis, Justine Williams, Sean Stevenson; great-aunts Louise McFadden, Geraldine Burks and Delores Kennedy; best friend/sisters Shirley Thomas and Sarah Phillips; best friend Marvin Dent; a host of sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Psalm 27 KJV:
27 The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?
