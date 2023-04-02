Quarryville
Marcia Dills McDonough, 83, of Quarryville, PA passed away March 22, 2023.
She and her husband, Michael E. “Pete” McDonough were married for 61 years. Born in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Paul and Elvira Wientge Dills.
Marcia graduated in 1957 from Uniontown High School and Indiana State College with a B. A. in Music. She taught music for 30 years in the Solanco School District. She was also an accomplished basket maker.
Surviving beside her husband is a sister, Patty Radovich of Hopwood; a nephew, David (Jennifer) Radovich of New Salem; a niece, Kristen (Colby) Brooks of Farmington; along with their children, Joshua Radovich, Gianna Radovich, Dominic Brooks, and Olivia Brooks..
Services will be private. reynoldsandshivery.com
