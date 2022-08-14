Jefferson Township,
Perryopolis
Marcia Lynn Madlenk Giovannelli, 74, of Jefferson Township, Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 6:33 a.m., in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born October 2, 1947, in Charleroi, a daughter of Ignatz Madlenk, Jr. and Doris McCosky Madlenk of Belle Vernon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her mother-in-law, Louise Giovannelli of Perryopolis.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Vincent R. Giovannelli; son, Jess T. Giovannelli of Perryopolis; daughter, Rachel Hoffman and husband Steve of Fayette City; grandchildren, Joshua and Madi Hoffman, both also of Fayette City.
Marcia, a graduate of Salem University in West Virginia, initially worked in the Mon Valley as a teacher, and later for Health South Harmarville until its closing, in both rehabilitation and administration.
She could be described by anyone who knew her as a genuinely caring person, who loved her family and country decorating, especially for her favorite holiday, Christmas, which she made a very special time for two generations of her kids to this very day.
Affectionately known as "Am," her grandchildren were her most cherished possessions. She enjoyed going to games and events, and when no longer able to do so, she never missed an opportunity to watch online. She also served as the best friend and closest confidant of both of her children right until the time of her passing.
Always a fighter, she was diagnosed with cancer August 9, 2019, and given approximately 6-9 months. Instead, she battled valiantly before finally leaving to go home with her Lord three years to the day of the initial diagnosis. Throughout her journey, she was motivated by her strong will and by never believing in giving up.
In honoring Marcia's request, there will be no visitation. Instead, a Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Perryopolis.
The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY has been entrusted with Marcia's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences area welcome at blair-lowther.com.
