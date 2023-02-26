formerly of Revere
Marcia Lynn Youngblood, 70, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Uniontown.
Marcia was born on November 2, 1952, in Revere, the daughter of John Henry, Sr. and Margaret Virginia Thomas Crews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Nancy Rudolph, William Crews and Tony Crews.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Parish Youngblood; son, Maurice Pannell and wife, Kelly, of Pittsburgh; granddaughter, Mia Pannell; siblings, Madonna Minor, John "Butch" Crews Jr. and wife, Andrea, Gloria Crews Jones, Raymond Crews and wife, Charmette, Robert Crews and wife, Marva, and Jeffrey Crews and wife, Lisa, all of Uniontown; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Interfaith Assembly for Christ, 7 Butler Street, Uniontown. Interment is private.
