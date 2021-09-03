Morgantown, W.Va.
Marcia Savina Rendina of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Masontown, died suddenly, in her home, Sunday, August 15, 2021. Marcia was born in Uniontown December 21, 1953.
Friends will be received from 9 until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 4, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father William "Willie" Lechnar officiating. Interment will follow in St. Agnes' Cemetery, Masontown.
