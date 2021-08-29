Morgantown, W.Va.
Marcia Savina Rendina of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Masontown, died suddenly, in her home, August 15, 2021. Marcia was born in Uniontown, December 21, 1953.
She was a graduate of Albert Gallatin School District in 1971. She went on to study education at California University of Pennsylvania where she earned her bachelor and master's degrees. She was employed by Albert Gallatin as an elementary school school teacher for 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry E. Rendina and Madeline Mildred Hanley Rendina of Masontown.
She is survived by her son, John Lechnar Jr. of Washington, the love of her life; and her beloved granddaughter, Laynie A. Lechnar of Connellsville. Also surviving her are her sisters, Rita R. Herrington of Morgantown, W.Va., Eileen C. Zieglar of Uniontown; and her brother, Jerry E. Rendina Jr. of Delray Beach, Fla.
Marcia had a very special talent for music and was very much a fashionista as well as a loving people person. Her favorite things to do were to spend time with her granddaughter and be around family. She had a gift for decorating for any occasion; whether inside her home or inside her classroom.
Friends will be received from 9 until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 4, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father William "Willie" Lechnar officiating. Interment will follow in St. Agnes' Cemetery, Masontown.
