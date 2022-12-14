Uniontown
Marcus Anthony Hairston, 21, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born April 12, 2001, in Uniontown, a son of Kelly Blaker and James Andrew Hairston.
Marcus was a graduate of Uniontown High School and liked to play sports and draw.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Sharon Lavern and William Alexander Blaker.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Mary Hairston; brothers and sisters, Skylar McCargo of Pittsburgh, Kizzy McCargo of Connellsville, Kayla Stone and husband Mike of Uniontown, James Hairston of Connellsville, Tyshone Hairston of New York, Tashanuna Hairston of New York, and Jamar Foster of Jeanette; his loving aunts, Pamela Wise and husband Dave, Billie Blaker and husband Todd; several cousins; loving friends; and his special dog, Kia.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME from 1 to 4 p.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel, Thursday, December 15, with Bishop Leonard Tucker, Sr. officiating. Private Interment.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
