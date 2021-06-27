East Millsboro
Marcy Lynn Marchetto McClelland, 61, of East Millsboro, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home. She was born September 23, 1959, in Millvale, Allegheny County.
Marcy is survived by her husband, Steven Jay McClelland; two sons; two grandchildren; brothers, Daniel Partick Marchetto and Barry Marchetto.
Marcy's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
