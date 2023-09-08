Uniontown
Mareta Tokona Evans, 83, of Uniontown, passed away at home with her loved ones by her side. She was born October 5, 1939, in Suva, Fiji to the late Ruben and Asilika Tokona.
Mareta attended school in Suva and after graduating she worked in a cigarette factory for 30 years. She later moved to the United States with her children and husband, and was employed as a caregiver for 18 years. Mareta grew up Catholic for the majority of her life, then converted over to Christianity on April 3, 2022.
Mareta loved to experiment with baking and cooking and was always seeking new things to try. She enjoyed singing and dancing. She was a remarkable and loving woman who could light up any room. She treated everyone as equal no matter their age or who they were. She was very sociable and had a giving nature. She was an amazing and active grandmother who was happy to help with pickups and drop-offs at school. She showed her love through cooking and baking for her family, and was often surrounded by large numbers of family members in her home where she was always ready to greet them with open arms.
Mareta is survived by her husband, Moses Evans; children: Reuben Evans, Freddy Evans, Leweni Evans, Asilika Belluccia, Annie Evans Matakiyaroi, Betty Ana Evans Kata, Eta Evans, Billy Evans, Ned Evans, Mareta Evans and Christopher Evans; 38 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ana Tokona.
Friends and family will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, September 11th. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. and interment will immediately follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.