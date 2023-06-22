Uniontown

Margaret A. Clark Childs, 95, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, June 23, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with the Rev. Charles O'Brien officiating the service. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.