Uniontown
Margaret A. Clark Childs, 95, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, June 23, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with the Rev. Charles O'Brien officiating the service. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
