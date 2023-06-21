Uniontown
Margaret A. Clark Childs, 95, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was born August 12, 1927, in Amend.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James B. and Nellie Ethel Fike Clark; husband, Harry R. Childs; her daughter, Lynda K. Emilio; great- granddaughter, Mara Knox; brother, Harold Clark; sisters, Garnet Wooden and Delores McCormick; and sisters- in-law, Goldie Clark and Georgetta Kozy (Michael).
Margaret was a former seamstress and inspector at the Berkowitz Shirt Factory. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who will be missed by her many family members and friends.
Surviving are four children, David R. Childs (fiancee Roxanne) of Morgantown, W.Va., Loretta "Lori" Emery (friend Vince) and Lorraine Moats (George), all of Uniontown, Lucille Childs (fiance Geno) of Dunbar; son-in-law, Joe Emilio (Mary); 10 grandchildren, David Childs (Kerri), Timothy Childs, Jennifer Dirda (Shawn), Angela Emery, Amanda Emery (Chris), George Moats, Jr. (Jammie), Theresa Hazuda (Jason), Lisa Hostetler (Doug), Carrie Boggs and Stacey Boggs; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, June 23, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with the Rev. Charles O'Brien officiating the service. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
