Brownsville
Margaret A. Grago, 88, of Brownsville, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on Friday December 9, 1932, in Brownsville, a daughter of Ivan Earl and Margaret Flint Umbel.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael Grago Sr.; children, Joyce Mayers, Michael Grago Jr.; five brothers; and seven sisters.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, Randall Grago, Maryann Spohn and Michael Cox, Charles Grago (Sheryl), Gina Anderson (Bryan); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Carolyn Boncarosky; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, and until 10 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, the hour of service.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
