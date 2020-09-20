Uniontown
Margaret A. Naffah Ruda, 92, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at her home, Friday September 18, 2020.
She was born March 27, 1928, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Wadia Naffah; mother of Edward (Linda) Ruda of Uniontown, Michael (Tammy) Ruda of Clarksville and Christina Ruda Brumley of Uniontown; grandmother of Heather (fiance Kevin Black) George, Tyler, Evan, Gianna, Michael and Jared Ruda, Toni Ruda (Brendan) Eberenz and Martyna Brumley; great-grandmother of James Levi George, Charley Ann (Anthony) Martin, Angstrom and Xyndl Eberenz; great-great-grandmother of Avannah and Nathaniel.
She was the youngest of 13 children and was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph "Mugsy" Ferris Antoon, George "Smokey" Antoon, Michael "Mickey" Ferris Jr., Elias T. Naffah and Mary Hart.
Several nieces and nephews survive and her special nephew, Eli Naffah and niece, Mary Beth Naffah Dowling.
Margaret was a member of St. George Maronite Church of Uniontown, she enjoyed gardening, walking and her cat Ali.
Friends welcome in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday viewing will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. when prayers will be said followed by a Funeral Service in St. George Maronite Church, Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown at 9 a.m. with Father Aaron J. Sandbothe as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Monday the Incense Hymn will be at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Aggies Home Health Care with special thanks to Pauline, Joann, Jennifer Joyce and Robin along with UPMC Home Hospice and nurse Diane for her care.
