Margaret Ann Holt Takach

Uniontown
Margaret "Peg" Ann Holt Takach, RN, of Uniontown, formerly of South Park and DuBois, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Peg was born March 24, 1942, at Maple Avenue Hospital, in DuBois. She was the daughter of the late Robert Glenn "Nubby" Holt Sr. and the late Betty Jane Anderson Holt of DuBois.
Peg was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Richard E. Takach, Sr.; sister-in-law, Patricia Takach Popson (Dick) of Summerville; and brother-in-law, Donald Howard of San Diego, Calif.
She leaves behind her brother, Robert Glenn Holt Jr. of San Diego, Calif.; sister, Susan R. Holt Delp (Charles) of Hermitage; son, Richard E. Takach Jr. (Kari) of Vancouver, Wash.; daughter, Debra M. Takach Stiles (John) of Monroeville; daughter, Karin C. Murphy (Dan) of Alpharetta, Ga.; son, Bradley John Takach (Susan) of Uniontown; 11 grandchildren: Jackie Hunter (JR) of Woodland, Wash., Heather Takach Finch (Chris) of Vancouver, Wash.; Hayley Takach Smith (Tyson) of Vancouver Wash., Kyle, Cates and Meghan Murphy of Alpharetta, Ga.; Megan Stiles of Pittsburgh, Zane Stiles of Boston, Mass., Chloe Stiles of Cleveland, Ohio, Lexi and Olivia Takach of Uniontown; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Peg was a 1960 graduate of DuBois Area High School and a 1963 graduate of Indiana School of Nursing. Peg worked as a Registered Nurse for Allegheny General Hospital from 1963-1964, The Reynoldsville Medical Center from 1964-1973, Agape Medical Center of DuBois in the mid 1980's and early 1990's, then for Dr. David Sperling, in Bethel Park, from 1994 to 2002, until rounding out her career at Jefferson Hills Surgical Associates of Jefferson Hospital, from 2002 until she retired at age 70 in 2021.
Peg was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, nurse and longtime member of the First Baptist Church in DuBois and the Library Baptist Church of South Park.
Viewing at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.