Margaret Ann Hudock

Together Again
Margaret Ann Lazanich Hudock, 87, of Stow, Ohio, left her earthly life early Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, to begin her eternal life with her Lord.
She spent her last few months in Vitalia Senior Residences at Stow.
She was born June 4, 1934, in Fayette County, and grew up in Uniontown. She also lived in Erie, Elyria, Ohio, Stow, Ohio, Haines City, Fla., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and back to Stow, Ohio.
Marge was preceded in death by Tom, her husband of 57 years; her parents, Peter and Pauline Lazanich; brothers, John (Blanche) Lazanich, Nick Lazanich, George (Grace) Lazanich, Mike (Flo) Lazanich; and sisters, Helen (Walter) Trawka, and Doris Cato.
She is survived by her brother, Pete (Pat) Lazanich; sons, Tom (Diana) Hudock, and Steve Hudock; grandchildren by Tom (Diana), Mike (Laura) Hudock, and Mary Hudock (Jon Hupcej); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
After getting married and moving to Ohio, Marge worked at The First National Bank of Elyria before landing a job with the phone company. Marge had a long career with Mid-Continent and ALLTEL Corporation, where she worked in Elyria, Ohio at The Elyria Telephone Company from 1969 to 1980 and in Hudson, Ohio at The Western Reserve Telephone Company from 1980 to 1993.
Some co-workers from the phone company knew her as a customer service rep and supervisor, and sales consultant in Elyria, and as the business office manager in Hudson, where she became known as "Marge-In-Charge."
A few of you knew her as a close dear friend. Many of you knew she loved being part of the telephone company golf leagues. Wherever ending up, she always wanted others around her to succeed. She always felt she was treated very well and wanted to treat others the same way.
After retiring from the phone company, Marge and Tom enjoyed living in Florida for 20 years before Tom's passing.
She enjoyed golfing, playing bingo, and even calling bingo at the clubhouse in their retirement community in Haines City, Fla. She stayed busy with crafts and sewing until her later years. After beating lung cancer in 2010 and staying cancer-free for many years, she began to suffer from the early stages of dementia.
After Tom passed away, she moved from Florida back to Ohio in Cuyahoga Falls, then recently a short-lived residence in assisted living in Stow, Ohio before succumbing to bladder cancer and dementia, which continued to progress quickly while under palliative and hospice care at the same facility.
The family is very grateful and would like to express a special thank you to all staff and nursing teams at Vitalia Senior Residences at Stow and the palliative and hospice care nursing teams from Traditions Health for their comfort and care during her short, four month residence in assisted living.
Arrangements are being coordinated by REDMON FUNERAL HOME in Stow, Ohio. Cremation will take place.
Calling hours will be at St. Eugene Catholic Parish, 1821 Munroe Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, at 10 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, followed immediately by the Funeral Mass, also at St. Eugene Catholic Parish, at 11 a.m. Friday.
Interment will be held on a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio, next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials please be considered and made to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org; Traditions Health Hospice Care, 207 Portage Trail Ext., West, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223; Vitalia Senior Residences at Stow Assisted Living, 4291 Allen Road, Stow, OH 44224, or a charity of one's choice. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.