Margaret Ann Pepper

Margaret Ann "Peggy" Pepper, respected teacher and noted director, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the Mon Valley Care Center, Carroll Township. She was 91 years old.
She was born on a farm in West Pike Run Township to John Wesley Pepper and Anna Thompson Pepper on June 17, 1931.
After graduation from Centerville High School in 1949, "Peggy" earned a B.S. in education from California State Teachers College in 1954. She began in the Denbo elementary school, but went on to several decades as a teacher of English, poetry and drama; first in the Centerville High School and then at Beth-Center High School, from which she retired in 1991.
She was a formidable teacher, demanding the best from her students. Her Speech classes were legendary and she was prominent in Beth-Center's forensics as a sponsor and coach.
Seeking to broaden their horizons, as a young teacher, she took students on trips to New York to see Broadway shows.
"Peggy" directed a total of 30 stage productions at Beth-Center, "The Miracle Worker," Diary of Anne Frank" and "Our Town" among her favorites. In 1969, she co-founded Olde Trail Players at the Rankin Playhouse, outside Richeyville. After directing a number of shows there, she went on to direct productions for Washington Community Theater.
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, a committal service for "Peggy" was held in Taylor Cemetery. At her request, she was buried in the wedding dress of her grandmother, Daisy Watkins Williams Pepper.
She is survived by many cousins, some twice and thrice removed, to whom she was known as "Aunt Peggy." She is also survived by her beloved cat, Sydney, and close friend, Frank J. Kurtik.
A memorial service will be held, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23rd at the United Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 499 E. Malden Drive, California, PA 15419.
Per her request, memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor Cemetery Association, 600 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Funeral Arrangements by JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
