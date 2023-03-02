February 27, 1940 - February 26, 2023
Margaret Anne Harford Paydo passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Sit down, we need to talk. Margaret lived an enchanted life filled with people who adored her. She was born and raised in Isabella. Upon graduation from Brownsville Area High School, she began her career in Washington, DC, where she met her first husband and was blessed by the birth of her amazingly intelligent children, Carol Snow, John Snow and Shari Snow Martinez.
Sadly, her marriage ended so she returned to Brownsville, where she began working at the Karpen Agency. One day while going to work, she caught the attention of Tom Paydo, who couldn't resist her in her fur topped boots. They married shortly thereafter and had two beautiful daughters, Michele Paydo Teague and Yvonne Paydo. They lived happily married for 53 years.
Raising a family didn't consume all of Margaret's time; she had plenty of fun and adventures with her sister, Susan Harford Patrick, who was Margaret's best friend and partner in crime. Their biggest adventure was driving down an unfinished Albany Hill Road in a Volkswagen bus, which Margaret did not see as an obstacle.
When the coal mine in Isabella closed, Tom and Margaret moved to Tampa, Fla., where she worked at USAA.
Sadly, dementia took over her life and she died peacefully in her home. She now joins her husband, Tom and daughter, Michele in heaven. She was blessed with six grandchilden and eight great- grandchilden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.