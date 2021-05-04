Republic
Margaret C. Gaffey Hixon, 100, of Republic, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 2, 2021. She was born April 12, 1921, a daughter of the late Thomas and Barbara Bell Gaffey.
Margaret, also known as Aunt Geog, was the last surviving member of her family.
She was a member of the former Holy Rosery Church in Republic and was a member of Saint Francis Roman Catholic Church in Footedale.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 1973; her children, infant son Richard and sons Donald and James. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Richard, Dorothy, Edith, Mary, Thomas, Joseph, Gertrude, David, Julian and Ruth.
She is survived by her two children, Robert of Republic, and Daniel and Cindy of Keymar, Md.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her daughter-in-law, Judith of Mount Airy, Md.; and sister-in-law Kiyoko Gaffey of Belle Vernon; her special nephew and caregiver, Tommy; and many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.
She loved to cook and bake, and loved to shop and have her family over for gatherings.
The family would like to thank Uniontown Healthcare and Rehab and Senior Life for their special care of Margaret.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, and at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, with the Reverend Father William G. Berkey officiating. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery in Footedale.
