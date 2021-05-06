Republic
Margaret C. Gaffy Hixon, 100, of Republic, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Visitation continues from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, and at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, with the Reverend Father William G. Berkey officiating. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery in Footedale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.