Charleroi/Belle Vernon
Margaret E. Hardy, 93, of Charleroi, formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. She was born February 23, 1929, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Russell Leroy Johnson and Catherine Cain Johnson.
Margaret was a graduate of German Township Senior High School, and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Belle Vernon. She was a homemaker, a strong and loving mother and grandma, and a great baker. She will be deeply missed by her family and close friends who knew her as "Miss Marge".
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Hardy; sisters, Dorothy, Betty, Jane, and Marlene; and her brother, Charlie.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joyce Smith (Don), Gregg Hardy (Kelly), Nan Dones, Lois Johnson (Howard), Kevin Hardy (Donette), Keith Hardy (Nikki), and Allen Hardy (Vonni); her sister, Janet Moore; brothers, James and Willard Johnson (Virginia); 22 grandchildren; 27 great- grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson soon to be born.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, and from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service Saturday, July 16, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with Pastor Earl Rosenbalm officiating.
Intombment will be privately held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Margaret's name, to the First Baptist Church, 511 Short Street, Belle Vernon.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
