Tallapoosa, Ga.
formerly of Masontown
Margaret E. Piper, 81 of Tallapoosa, Ga., formerly of Masontown, passed away November 29, 2022 at Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton, Georgia.
She was born in Uniontown, on June 2, 1941, a daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Mae Brothus Kelly.
Margaret was a graduate of Ringgold High School Class of 1960 and served as a Sergeant in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to her parents; she was predeceased by her husband William R. Piper.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Reverend John Patrick Piper and wife Janet of Tallapoosa, Ga.; three granddaughters, Lauren and husband Jon, Elizabeth, Heather and husband Josh; four great- grandchildren, Levi, Darrah, Mia and Ellie.
The joys in Margaret's life were serving her Lord Jesus Christ, serving others and loving her family. Margaret loved going to church and loved her church family.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown, PA with her son Reverend John Patrick Piper officiating. Military Rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 4584.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH, Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA.
