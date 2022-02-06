Margaret E. Rockwell

Brownsville
Margaret E. "Marge" Rockwell, 84, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant.
Margaret was born October 8, 1937, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Jobuck Novotny.
She was a former member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in California, for many years, and a 1955 graduate of California Area High School.
She enjoyed listening to polka music, and watching the Food Network.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda and husband Dave of Mt. Pleasant; a sister, Irene Chekan and husband John of Cortland, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Novotny of Brunswick, Ohio, and Regina Rockwell of Brownsville; a niece, Donna Rockwell of Brownsville, who took great care of her for many months; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, George; a brother, John Novotny; sisters, Ann Hansel and Mary Chermansky, all of Ohio; and a nephew, Edward Rockwell, Jr. of Brownsville.
Per the request of the family, there will be no visitation or service.
Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. MAIN STREET, MT. PLEASANT.
Please visit Margaret's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
