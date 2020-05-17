Brownfield
Margaret Elizabeth Mansberry, 80, of Brownfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May, 13, 2020, in her residence, with loving family by her side. She was born December 7, 1939, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, David L. and Anna Mae Fisher Mansberry, Sr.; two brothers, Foster F. and John R. Mansberry; and an infant sister, Glenda Mae Mansberry.
Margaret was a member of Brownfield United Methodist Church and Rebecca Lodge 103. She loved playing bingo and enjoyed puzzle books and scratch off tickets. Margaret was a kind and loving sister and aunt who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are five siblings, David L. Mansberry and wife Lee Etta, and Robert E. Mansberry, all of Brownfield, Glenn F. Mansberry of Uniontown, Gary W. Mansberry and wife Sandy of Grindstone, and Louella M. Miner of Hopwood; her loving niece, Susan Palmer, who ran her errands and made certain she was at her appointments; and her faithful canine companion, Maggie.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation was limited to immediate family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, and until 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, when services were held, with Pastor David Watson officiating. Interment followed in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
Arrangements were under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
The family would like to send a special thank you to her very special caregiver, Ellie Davis of Caring Missions, Your Comforting Care and the nurses of Fayette Homecare and Hospice for the help they unfailingly and lovingly provided.
