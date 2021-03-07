Uniontown
Margaret Elizabeth Marghella, 87, of Uniontown, formerly of Brownsville, died Friday, March 5, 2021.
She was born July 22, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late John and Mary Yarnevich Mavercich.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Anthony N. Marghella Sr.; her father and mother-in-law, Natale and Angelina Marghella; several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Anthony N. Marghella Jr. and wife Terri; four grandchildren, Anthony Marghella and wife Desiree, Jessica Barnhart and husband Jacob, Tiffany Marghella, and Dominic Marghella; six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Aubrey, Anthony, Harrison, Maren and Ava; two sisters, Helen Verina and Kathryn Bryer; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 8, and until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, when a prayer service will be held, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus, Parish, Uniontown. Entombment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
