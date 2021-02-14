West Leisenring
Margaret H. Britt Salansky, 92, of West Leisenring, passed on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. She was born July 21, 1928, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Michael Thomas and Helen Blaskovitch Britt.
She was the beloved wife of the late Emil J. Salansky Sr.; mother of Joyce (James) Vilella of West Leisenring, Carol (James) Zackal of Perryopolis, Emil J. (Diana) Salansky Jr. of Honolulu, Hawaii and Sally (late Michael) Krzton of Uniontown; grandmother of James (Jennifer) Vilella Jr., Jamie (Bernie Hamborsky) Vilella, Angela (Chris) Gardner, James (Andrea) Zackal and Samantha (James) Krzton; great-grandmother of Jocelyn Vilella and Ophelia Gardner; sister of the late Eugene Britt.
Margaret enjoyed gardening, embroidering and making quilts.
Private services will be held for family Monday in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Entombment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
